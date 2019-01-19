T-DOT prepares roads for winter conditions

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing roads for winter weather this weekend. With the winter weather conditions, drivers are being urged to take precaution on the roads.

“We have our crews coming in this evening or late this afternoon and we will begin monitoring the highways and applying salt, salt grind on those bridges and overpasses and the spots as needed,” said Nichole Lawrence, Community Relations Officer at T-DOT.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation says they are doing everything they can to make sure our roads are safe for drivers.

“Our crews will continue to monitor the high traffic areas, the interstate, 45 bypass and those high traffic areas,” said Lawrence.

She says she wants to provide the community with some safety tips.

“Just a reminder when you’re out and you do see some of our tracks make sure you give yourself plenty of room, you know, don’t hit the plow.”

Some residents say they are okay with the cold. Others…not so much.

“Well, its fine with me. It’s just weather and if you dress appropriately you’re okay ad as long as you don’t drive like a bat out of hates you’ll be okay,” said Monica White, resident.

“Wearing some thick gloves, a thick hoodie, undershirts and layers. Really, just go inside and take a break when I get too cold so I don’t get hypothermia, frost bite or anything,” said resident, Karl Swor.

Members with T-DOT also say if you don’t need to head out this weekend, stay indoors.