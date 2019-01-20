A local church gathers for a Reconciliation Service

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church brings people of all backgrounds together to celebrate unity and diversity.

It’s a service that is held every year at North Side Assembly Church.

“This is a great weekend where we honor a man that gave his life to make a difference in the unity among races in this nation and so we want to honor him and we also want to promote that,” said Pastor Randy Carter.

Carter says the church is a judgement free zone and is always open to everyone.

“Our church is a diverse church we want to see the diversity and unity multiply in the city. We are open to all and everybody matters here.”

“To celebrate the fact that god made us different, that god made us diverse to work together for common good,” said president of Lane College, Logan Hampton.

Hampton was the main speaker at the event. He says he wants to spread a message of love to everyone in the community.

“We’ve just spent so much time demonizing one another because of our difference in diversity, but God didn’t make no mistake if i might say it in that way. God made us different and diverse,” said Hampton.