Church Closings for Sunday, January 20th

Storm Team Weather,

Church Closings and Delays for Sunday, January 20th, 2019:

  • First Baptist Church in Martin
  • Right Path Ministries in Union City
  • First Baptist Church in Bemis – Sunday School Canceled
  • Union Grove Baptist Church in McKenzie
  • Hope Baptist Church in Jackson
  • God’s Family Deliverance Ministry in Jackson
  • First Baptist Church in Trezevant
  • Harvest Church Humboldt – one service today at 1pm
  • Claybrook Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Beech Bluff
  • Lighthouse of Worship in Humboldt
  • Church at Sugar Creek, Humboldt – Sunday School Canceled
  • Blooming Grove United Methodist in Mckenzie
  • Howse Baptist Church in Atwood
