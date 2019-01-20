Cold and Breezy Today with Sunshine in the Afternoon

Weather Update – 9:15 a.m. – Sunday, January 20th

It’s a cold and cloudy morning in West Tennessee. As forecast, Jackson received less than an inch of snow last night with areas north seeing slightly more, but everyone seems to have remained in the trace to 3″ category with southwest Tennessee receiving little to none.

Now we stick with the cold and cloudy weather through the morning. Wind chills will remain in the middle 20s even at the warmest point of the day with actual temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s this afternoon. Sunshine will start the melting process tonight, and for the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, it may refreeze in northwest Tennessee where roads will stay icy.

Conditions will quickly improve with above freezing temperatures tomorrow but there’s another round of rain and freezing cold weather coming later this week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com