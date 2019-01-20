North Jackson church hosts annual Reconciliation Service

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church brings people of all backgrounds together to celebrate unity and diversity.

It’s a service that is held every year at North Side Assembly Church.

“This is a great weekend where we honor a man that gave his life to make a difference in the unity among races in this nation, and so we want to honor him and we also want to promote that,” said Pastor Randy Carter.

Carter says the church is a judgement-free zone and is always open to everyone.

“Our church is a diverse church. We want to see the diversity and unity multiply in the city. We are open to all, and everybody matters here,” Carter said.

“Celebrate the fact that god made us different, that god made us diverse to work together for common good,” Lane College President Logan Hampton said.

Hampton was the speaker for the service, and said he wants to spread a message of love in the community.

“We’ve just spent so much time demonizing one another because of our difference in diversity, but God didn’t make no mistake if I might say it in that way. God made us different and diverse,” Hampton said.