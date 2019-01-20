Snowy weather puts some Tennesseans driving skills to the test

MARTIN, Tenn–Snowy weather made its way to Tennessee over the weekend.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Corallys Ortiz said snow mostly landed in the northern parts of Tennessee.

“We did see some slick spots last night, folks in the northern counties, experienced a little more snow than other counties, so what could make the driving a little more risky is the combination of snow and possible ice,” said WBBJ 7 Meteorologist Corallys Ortiz.

Some drivers in Weakley County said their driving skills are put to the test when the roads are snowy.

“No gas just go with the flow, especially if it starts to slide, just go with the flow,” said Matee Hyde, who live in Weakley County.

Weakley County drivers also said it’s best to be cautious when stopping on snowy roads.

“Go slow and don’t slam on the breaks, laugh, go with it,” said Hyde.

“I just usually let up on the gas and I don’t slam on my breaks, I just let upon the gas and I turn the wheel in the direction that it’s sliding, and then I gradually hit my brakes,” said Greg Jordan, who lives in Weakely County.

AAA said applying extra gas on snow covered roads will only make your wheels spin, so the best way to get out of those areas is threshold braking.

Which means drivers should keep the heel of their foot on the floor and use the ball of their foot to apply pressure on the brake pedal.

AAA also encourages drivers to not go out on roads if they don’t have to.