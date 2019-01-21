2 Haywood County twins dedicate their 7th birthday to their best friend

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–“We really miss him, and we love him,” said Reece and Graham Taylor.



Twins Reece and Graham Taylor have been childhood friends with Clayton Pinner since birth.

The three hung out with each other on a regular basis.

That was until late October, when news of Clayton’s cancer diagnosis, put a pause of the boys’ friendship.

“So it’s kind of been a roller coaster ever since then, um at first he was in the hospital, you know, um nobody could come see him, but we just kind of kept up with him, face timed with him,” said Carleigh Taylor, the twins’ mom.

The twins’ mother, Carleigh Taylor said since Clayton went in the hospital, the twins haven’t seen as much of their friend as they would like.

“For the twins birthday that they wanted to give him money, give the hospital money, in order to make him better,” said Carleigh.

“Our mom say um, that it cost one million dollars, we thought we could raise one million dollars,” said Taylor twins.

Of course mom thought they could use some help so she hopped on board and started a Gofundme for Clayton, with a goal of $700 for the twins’ 7th birthday.

“And there is a stop at the end of the number line and we want to get their, we won’t stop until the last number,” said Taylor twins.

“Within 30 minutes we hit $700, within an hour it had doubled, to $1,400,” said Carleigh.

and within only 48 hours they raised over $18,000 for Clayton.

“When our mom told us, the number got bigger and bigger, um, um, um, we got wilder and wilder,” said Taylor twins.

Overwhelmed by the support, the twins couldn’t wait to show their best friend what they did.

“We felt so happy,” said Taylor twins.

The Taylor twins say they want to raise money for Clayton every year on their birthday until he gets better.

As of late Monday night, the twins Gofundme managed to raise more than $23,000 for their best friend, Clayton.