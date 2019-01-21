Blood pressure medication recall

A recall on blood pressure medication has been expanded. Prinston Pharmaceutical is now recalling Irbesartan tablets due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

The manufacturer is only recalling lots that contain nitrosodiethylamine. The substance occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution and industrial processes but has been classified as a probable cause of cancer.

If you are taking this medication, you are advised to contact your pharmacist or doctor for an alternative treatment.

For a full list of the recalled items, visit the FDA website.