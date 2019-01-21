Funeral services for Charles Edward Sanders, age 38, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Sanders passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 10:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00pm. Mr. Sanders will lie in state Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.