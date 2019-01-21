Community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lane College Chapter of the NAACP brought the community together Monday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Dr. King is just one of those concepts in American history, or even the world’s history, that we have to continuously remember,” Corrion Davis, a member of the Lane College Chapter of the NAACP, said.

The Lane College Concert Choir sang several songs throughout the morning

The theme of this year’s breakfast was “Heal Our Youth, Don’t Jail Our Youth.”

Members of the Lane College Chapter of the NAACP performed a series of monologues about Cyntoia Brown and what led to her recent pardon by former Governor Bill Haslam.

“We could get a clear vision of the different faces of sexual abuse, especially in the African American community,” Davis said.

Community members say it’s important to celebrate Dr. King year after year so history doesn’t repeat itself.

Community members were also excited to see so many students at the celebration.

“It makes us feel awesome because our youth are our future, and it’s very important to have our youth involved,” Tawanika McKinney, president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Alumnae Chapter, said.

Others say celebrating Dr. King helps keep his memory alive.

“We have to continue to celebrate him just so that everyone can remember all the things that he did, that impacted our community and made it better for all,” said Machelle Banks, Vice President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Alumnae Chapter.

After the breakfast, attendees then marched to Mt. Zion Baptist Church to continue their celebration.