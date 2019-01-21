Community members march in honor of MLK legacy

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. marched together Monday through the streets of Jackson.

They held signs, sang and chanted in honor of Dr. King. The march ended downtown at a local church.

“I believe it’s important because it continues to let the legacy run for Dr. King,” Lane College NAACP Chapter President Jovante Mahone said. “We’ve seen so much go on, but also we’re still so far from the hopes and dreams that Dr. King had.”

Law enforcement cars, a fire truck and a Waste Management truck drove along with those who marched.