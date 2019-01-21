Flooding continues to impact Hardin Co. after weekend rain

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Some areas of Hardin County are no stranger to flooding, particularly areas along the Tennessee River.

“Usually we have it maybe once a year, or maybe once every other year,” Hardin County Emergency Management Director Chief Melvin Martin said. “But this year of course, this is the second time in two weeks, so this is a little unusual to have it this often. But of course, it’s been a very wet year. But the winter time, it’s expected around here.”

Several roads in the area have been closed due to rising water.

“Box Elder Road is closed, and then down by Shiloh Park we have Federal Road that will be closed,” Chief Martin said. “So we have just a few roads now, and there will be a few more roads closed later in the week as the water keeps rising a little bit.”

Chief Martin says the water is predicted to rise an additional three feet within the next few days. Right now it is standing at around two feet deep in some spots. And with more rain on the way, that can increase even more.

“It just depends on how much rain this area and mostly how much rain East Tennessee gets, is where we get the flooding here,” Chief Martin said.

Two weeks ago, Coffee Landing Road was under 10 feet of water after the river reached maximum flood stage. Chief Martin says because many of these homes are vacation or summer homes, they are usually empty during the flooding.

“Everybody in this area is familiar with it, but we just want to make sure that everybody knows that the road is closed,” Chief Martin said.

Chief Martin says none of the homes in the area had been impacted by the rising flood waters Monday afternoon. He also reminds everyone to turn around and don’t drown and to be mindful of the closed road signs.