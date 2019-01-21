Gibson Co. residents march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

TRENTON, Tenn. — Many communities across West Tennessee took the day Monday to honor a man who focused on peace, unity and justice.

Some residents celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by doing something they hoped would have an impact on their communities.

Sonja Dodd organized a march Monday in Trenton in Dr. Martin Luther King’s memory.

“This is something that I do every year, and I enjoy it,” Dodd said.

The march started at the Gibson County Courthouse, and attendees continued to First Baptist Church in Trenton.

“He tried to instill, I think, some very important things to us in his lifetime. It wasn’t only for the black people. They were for all races,” Dodd said.

She says events like Monday’s march help to remind the community about Dr. King’s influence on history.

“I wasn’t really taught a whole lot about this, and now they are being taught,” Dodd said. “They are just really, really amazed that there was such a man.”

Dodd says she plans to continue organizing these marches in order to keep Dr. King’s dream alive.

Pearl Williams attended the march and says it’s a tradition for her and her four children.

“We do this every year, and I am looking forward to it. It’s cold out here, but we are ready to walk!” Williams said.

The theme of this year’s MLK march was “There is Hope.” This is the 28th march to be held in Gibson County.