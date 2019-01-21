Johnsonville pork recall information

More than 40,000 pounds of raw pork patties are being recalled.

Johnsonville is recalling some batches of its “Grillers Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Flavor” frozen pork patties due to the possibility of the food containing black rubber.

There have been three reports of consumers finding the rubber in the food so far.

The product being recalled has an establishment number of 34225 printed under the “best flavor by” date.

To see a list of the recalled items, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.