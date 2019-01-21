Local church hosts service honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents gathered Monday at a local church to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NAACP President Harrell Carter, City Councilman Ernest Brooks and others spoke. Brooks also read a proclamation from the city.

The pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church spoke to the importance of the death and what Dr. King stood for.

“As someone said earlier, this is not a ‘day off,’ this is a ‘day of,'” the Rev. Curtis Morman said. “We come together. It shows strength in our community and how we can pull together and get things done.”

The Rev. Morman spoke on people remembering Dr. King as an activist but often forgetting that Dr. King himself was also a church pastor.