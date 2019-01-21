Rain Returns to West Tennessee on Tuesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, January 21st

Scattered clouds have been appearing in northwest Tennessee since last night’s lunar eclipse but clear weather at times early this evening will continue to keep conditions cold in West Tennessee. Warmer weather returns over the next 24 hours with strong winds, heavy rain, and even another chance for snow and ice to follow on Wednesday.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight in West Tennessee allowing the temperatures to drop back to the freezing mark, but that may be as cold as it gets! Winds will increase tonight from the southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour allowing the temperatures to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise. We’ll be dry tonight but rain returns by Tuesday evening.

It’s going to be a windy day in West Tennessee on Tuesday! Gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour will be common after sunrise but even stronger gusts are expected after sunset. Temperatures will warm up much more tomorrow than they did today reaching the lower to middle 50s in the afternoon. Power outages will be possible on Tuesday and there’s a brief chance for wintry weather on Wednesday, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

