Sunny, But Still Cold Today

Weather Update 9:50 AM, Monday January 21 —

Overcast skies this morning will give way to sunshine through late morning and this afternoon. It’s still going to be quite cold this afternoon despite the sunshine. Highs will be a little warmer than yesterday around 38 today. Winds will gradually start to shift from the NE to more of a SE wind with time. Otherwise, High pressure remains dominate through tonight and part of the day on Tuesday.

Tonight, the sky will remain mainly clear initially. That will allow temps to fall back through the 30s and into the upper 20s. Clouds at a point likely after midnight will start to increase, so it will be a race to see how cold it gets before they move in and stop the temperatures from falling any further. I still think we’ll make it close if not barely into the upper 20s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

