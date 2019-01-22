4 people graduate from TDOT substance abuse program

JACKSON, Tenn.–Those who used to suffer from substance abuse now have a second chance thanks to the first ever graduation at the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Four people graduated Tuesday night during the ceremony at the Bill Moore Administration building in Jackson. Graduates completed a one year program involving counseling, random drug testing, job readiness programs and mental health counseling.

“We’re not locking them up and throwing away the key, so we would much rather have the on the outside being able to work with their families and still support themselves,” said April Buckner, Correctional Administrator.

All of the graduates now have jobs as well.