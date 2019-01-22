Chester Co. looks to fill school board seat after longtime member’s death

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school board is looking to fill one of its seats after a longtime member dies.

“Glenn Naylor passed away a little bit after Christmas and had just been elected in August,” Chester County Administrator of Elections Kathy Vest said.

Naylor served on the school board for 36 years.

Now, the county is looking to fill the position.

“As far as prerequisites go, you need to have a high school diploma, or GED, and also live in that district,” County Commissioner Joseph Melaro, of District Four, said.

There are six members on the board. The person who is appointed by the County Commission to fill Naylor’s seat will serve until August 2020, the next general election.

“Then at that time the position will be on the ballot,” Vest said. “The person that wins that election will serve for two years until August of 2022, which is the time Mr. Naylor’s position would have expired.”

The County Commission will hold a special called meeting Feb. 11 to appoint the new school board member.

If you’re interested in filling the vacant seat, pick up one of the forms from Vest’s office and turn it in by Feb. 1. To be eligible, you must live in school board District One in Chester County.