Crockett County continuing to improve towards end of regular season

ALAMO, Tenn. — The Crockett County girls basketball has been a team to watch all season.

Already at 18-4, the Lady Cavaliers are one of the better offensive units in West Tennessee. They have an incredible floor general in Anya Patterson, they have spot up outside shooters, and they also provide a strong post presence when needed.

But according to Head Coach Kayla Irvin, the Lady Cavs are still looking for ways to improve as they head towards the end of the regular season.

They’ll look to make their final push as they’ll get a rematch with Westview, their only district loss, on February 1.