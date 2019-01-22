Dearmon headed to University of Kansas

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — According to the university’s sports information department, early this afternoon, head football coach Brent Dearmon will be leaving his position at Bethel to take a job under Les Miles at the University of Kansas.

In his first and only year with the Wildcats, Dearmon led Bethel to it’s first ever perfect 10-0 season, and it’s highest national ranking at number 3. Dearmon’s team finished the season ranked first in points per game, and second in total offense.

Along with a conference championship, Dearmon was named the coach of the year in the MSC Bluegrass Division.

Dearmon released a statement regarding his time at Bethel, in which he said, “It was an honor to come back home to West Tennessee and Bethel. The community and school have done an amazing job of supporting football and were a big part of our rebuild this season.”