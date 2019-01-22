Hardin County kicks off bicentennial celebration

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–One local county is celebrating a major milestone.

Tuesday night, Hardin County celebrated the kickoff festivities for its bicentennial at the county’s courthouse in Savannah.

Hardin County plans to host events throughout the year to celebrate 200 years in the making.

The county’s mayor says the purpose of the celebration is to reflect on the county’s rich history.

“I think it’s just a time to pause and remember where we came from, where we are today and where we’re gonna go in the future of our county,” said Mayor Kevin Davis, county mayor for Hardin County.

For more information about Hardin County’s bicentennial, visit the “Seen on 7” section.