Increasing Clouds And Quite Windy!

January 22

Temperatures are a bit warmer this morning on the thermometer, however as the new system continues deepening out west, gradient winds have increases overnight to around 10-15 mph sustained most of this morning, this is creating a very brutal wind chill that feels more like we are in the middle to upper 20s. The Good news is temps will continue warming today. I expect highs to reach right around 50 degrees. The wind however will pick up even further as the day goes along with sustained winds between 15 and 20 mph with gust over 35 mph later this afternoon. Clouds will also increase through the day as well especially by this afternoon.

Tonight, southerly flow will continue to increase, sustained winds around 20-25 mph with gust approaching 40 mph possible overnight ahead of the main cold front. The front will approach the Mississippi River by 5 AM, then quickly move across the region through Noon, behind it temperatures will tumble quickly through the 50s and 40s into the upper 30s. There may be a brief mixing on the back side of the storm. No issues are expected regarding the precipitation, but it will be sharply colder!

