Jackson mayor says south bypass project is a go

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Jerry Gist says a much needed transportation project will now become a reality after years of discussion.

The mayor spoke about the south bypass project Tuesday after his State of the City address to the Exchange Club.

Mayor Gist announced the project is now a go, saying the south bypass would start near the Riverside Cemetery and would re-connect with Highway 45 near the Bonwood Industrial Park.

The project will apparently need funding from the state, the city and other sources.

