Mayor Gist delivers last State of the City address to Exchange Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist gives the last State of the City address of his career.

Mayor Gist spoke Tuesday to the Jackson Exchange Club in his final State of the City address as mayor.

During the address, mayor Gist discussed the city’s growing economy, future construction plans and the city’s budget.

“This will be my final State of the City to the Exchange Club, looking back over the past 40 years some of the accomplishments and some of the disappointments that we’ve had over the years,” Mayor Gist said.

Gist will not be running in the upcoming election. He has served as mayor for 12 years.

He previously served as Madison County mayor and Recreation and Parks director for the city of Jackson.