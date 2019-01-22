Mayor Jerry Gist seals the deal for a new 45 South Bypass

JACKSON, Tenn.–“The southern bypass has been on and off for 30 years and finally within the past two years its been confirmed,” said Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

And by confirmed he means, “the bypass is a done deal,” said Gist.

Gist made the announcement at Tuesday’s Exchange Club meeting during his final State of the City Address as mayor.

“What makes the bypass a done deal, is that when it passes the design stage, once it gets to that point, then there’s no turning back,” said Gist.

Gist said the south bypass would could cost around $135 million.

“The project is totally funded by the state because it’s a state route,” Gist said.

“Just over the past years, we’ve found that if any of the bridges go out on 45 south, that there’s a huge delay and for medical emergencies, it can be really catastrophic,” Gist said.

He said the major project could move certain properties.

“On 45 South, there be a couple of business properties that has to be taken, for that change to take place there,” Gist said.

Gist says it could take 7 to 8 years to complete the south bypass.