Milan mayor announces he’s seeking second term

MILAN, Tenn.– A local mayor announces his candidacy for another term.

Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley took to social media Tuesday to announce his intentions to campaign for a second term.

Beasley is in his third year of serving the citizens of Milan.

In his post on social media he said in part, “I love this town and I come to work every day with a sense of responsibility to make our town a better place to live.”

Milan’s municipal election will be held in November.