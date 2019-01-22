Mugshots : Madison County : 01/18/19 – 01/22/19

1/66 Nathaniel Brooks Aggravated assault, assault, DUI, violation of implied consent law

2/66 Adryan Grundy Fabricate/tampering/destroying evidence, violation of probation, DUI

3/66 Anthony Brandon Vandalism, public intoxication

4/66 Anthony Medina Schedule VI drug violations, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving



5/66 Areather Coleman Shoplifting-theft of property

6/66 Barron Currie Shoplifting-theft of property

7/66 Billy Shanklin Evading arrest, reckless driving

8/66 Bobbie Lee Reid Jr Violation of probation



9/66 Bradley Douglas Mcalexander Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/66 Cassandra Earl Shoplifting-theft of property

11/66 Cheyenne Owen Stalking

12/66 Christopher Isbell Schedule II drug violations, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/66 Christopher Laird Possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/66 Courtney Bush Schedule VI drug violations

15/66 Daniel Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/66 Danny Ray Mays DUI, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of implied consent law



17/66 Deandre Twitty Shoplifting

18/66 Delilah Wesley DUI

19/66 Deondre McMurray Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/66 Derek Steed Violation of order of protection



21/66 Devin Edwards Identity theft

22/66 Estebon Castro DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/66 Heather Hopper Violation of community corrections

24/66 Hunter Alphin Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/66 Hunter Stroud Simple domestic assault, vandalism

26/66 Jamar Hardiman Failure to appear

27/66 James Lockridge Shoplifting, criminal impersonation, criminal trespass

28/66 Jeffery McFarland Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



29/66 Jermaine Selmer Shoplifting

30/66 Jimmy Osborne Embezzlement, violation of probation

31/66 Johnathan King Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation

32/66 Joseph Samuel Reckless endangerment, unlawful drug paraphernalia



33/66 Jsandra Gibson Violation of probation

34/66 Juan Hoyle Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/66 Kandice Henley Vandalism

36/66 Keith Jones Criminal impersonation



37/66 Kelly Bradford Shoplifting

38/66 Khiry Shepherd Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/66 Kisha Ragland Theft under $999

40/66 Latonya Watkins Schedule I, II & VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/66 Leonard Ferguson Failure to appear

42/66 Lisa Palmer Simple domestic assault, vandalism

43/66 Londell Currie Public intoxication

44/66 Mansel Montgomery Shoplifting



45/66 Marilyn Smith Aggravated assault

46/66 Mark Arterbridge DUI, violation of implied consent law

47/66 Martez Poe Criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections

48/66 Mary Buchanan Shoplifting



49/66 Michael Johnson Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

50/66 Miguel Angel Sanchez-lugardo Public intoxication

51/66 Morgan Soltes DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

52/66 Natya Perry Criminal impersonation, criminal trespass, shoplifting



53/66 Nicholas Wolfe Possession of methamphetamine, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

54/66 Patrick Murphy Simple domestic assault

55/66 Patsy Jean Thomas Criminal trespass

56/66 Quincy Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of community corrections



57/66 Reunite Gibbs Shoplifting-theft of property

58/66 Robert Parker Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

59/66 Roseanna Hawkins Shoplifting-theft of property

60/66 Russell Wheeler Disorderly conduct, harassment, solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct



61/66 Sedarious Fuller Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

62/66 Sierra Butler Stalking

63/66 Terry Thompson Vandalism

64/66 Timothy Bradley Violation of probation



65/66 Timothy L Scarbough Violation of probation

66/66 Valerie Curry Criminal trespass





































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/22/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.