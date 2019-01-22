Strong Winds Likely Tonight and Wednesday Morning

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday, January 22nd

A Wind Advisory has been issued for several counties in West Tennessee from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts from 40-50 mph will be possible along with scattered power outages. Loose outdoor items will be vulnerable to the strong winds and travel may become difficult and hazardous, especially on east to west roadways and for high profile vehicles.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will continue to warm up overnight tonight as a cold front approaches the area. by midnight we’ll be in the lower 50s and could wake up to temperatures in the middle 50s Wednesday morning. Showers will become common, especially after midnight, and by sunrise we’ll have pouring rain in some spots. Winds will also gust over 40 mph tonight so tie down any loose items and trash cans before turning in!

Showers and strong wind gusts will characterize the day tomorrow until the front passes through mid-morning. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day so that by the afternoon we’ll be in the middle 30s. Rain showers should also finally come to an end during the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

