UT Martin students to work at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta

MARTIN, Tenn. — A group of students from the University of Tennessee at Martin will be at Super Bowl LIII Feb. 3 in Atlanta to work alongside the event’s hospitality staff.

The 12 students will be the sixth group from the university to work the Super Bowl.

Dr. Dexter Davis, UT Martin associate professor of sport management, has taken students from the UT Martin College of Business and Global Affairs to the Super Bowl for the past five years, according to a news release from the university.

“For many of these kids it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Davis said in the release. “It’s also a powerful brand to have on your resume. They can legitimately say that they have worked for one of the most valuable brands in the world at the largest single-day sporting event in the world.”

The group will leave Jan. 28 and have the opportunity to attend a symposium led by NFL executives on the Super Bowl planning team, meet with executives from the Atlanta Braves baseball team, tour the Atlanta Hawks’ facilities and attend a Georgia Tech basketball game while in the Atlanta area, the release says.