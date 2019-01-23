5 rescues in 3 weeks in flooded areas of Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.–“If you see water across the road, do not drive through it,” said Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin.



But that wasn’t the case for a Hardin County woman, as rescue teams said they had to save her from her pickup which ended up in flood waters Wednesday afternoon.

“We had another rescue in the water, and it was the 5th one that we’ve had in the last 3 weeks, It’s unfortunate that people don’t listen to the signs, that say roads closed and high water,” said Martin.

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin said its an area prone to flooding almost every year due to flood waters from the Tennessee River.

He said it happened 4 years ago in 2015, twice in 2018 and now 3 times in 2019.

Martin said the more rescues done in Hardin County, the more he worries if people take flooding seriously.

“Floods kill more people than in any other disaster,” said Martin.

Since the ‘Road Closed’ signs are posted almost half a mile away from the flooded areas, Martin says they aren’t as effective.

“Were going to look at other ways of barricades where we can, prevent people from driving, through it,” said Martin.

But Martin said if the signs aren’t working, maybe paying a citation will.

“Of course THP also responds and THP will issue a citation for disregarding the sign and reckless driving,” said Martin.