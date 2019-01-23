Another Cold Front Comes in Thursday Night

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, January 23rd

Temperatures have been dropping throughout the day with cold air rushing back in to West Tennessee. This is finally bringing an end to the rainfall from west to east across the region and we may finally get back to some sunny skies soon. However, another cold front will come in on Thursday evening reinforcing the cold air already here.

TONIGHT

Now that the cold front has come through, rain is coming to an end in West Tennessee and we’ll gradually see the skies become clearer throughout the night! Winds will be lighter by Thursday morning, so this should lead to temperatures starting out in the middle 20s – maybe even colder in some spots around sunrise.

It’s finally going to be sunny tomorrow although it may not be clear all day long. We’ll have highs in the lower 40s followed by another cold front tomorrow night that will bring a chance for a few flurries when that feature arrives. The snow may only be something to see and not to drive in, but it’s worth putting it out there that we may see a few flakes fly. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com