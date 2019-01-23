Blood pressure medication recall expanded

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is expanding a recall for blood pressure medication. The recall now includes six lots of Losartan potassium and hydrochlorothiazide tablets.

The recall is due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity that could cause cancer. Ten lots of Losartan potassium tablets were originally part of the recall.

If you are taking this medication, you are advised to call your pharmacist or doctor for an alternative treatment but to keep taking your medication until you have an alternative method.

If you are unsure if your medication is a part of the recall, visit the FDA website for more information.