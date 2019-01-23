Haywood finding their identity after slow start to the season

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Winning basketball games has always been a tradition at Haywood. After a slow start to the season, the Tomcats are finally getting back to that tradition.

They’ve had to make some adjustments along the way, especially getting used to new head coach, Oliver Simmons. Simmons previously spent time at USJ before taking the job at Haywood this season, and he’s got the Tomcats playing some spectacular ball, having won 10 of their last 11 games.

Simmons said while he’s seen his share of challenges this season, at the end of the day it’s all about getting these guys to buy into the system and play Haywood basketball.

The Tomcats are led by two of the more athletic players in the area in Demarius Boyd and Markeston Douglas. They will have the chance to grab the first spot in the district this Friday when they host Covington.