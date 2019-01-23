Mugshots : Madison County : 01/22/19 – 01/23/19

1/29 Maya Long Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations

2/29 Antoine Calhoun Violation of probation

3/29 Breanna Bledsoe DUI, violation of implied consent law

4/29 Cassandra Thomas Fugitive-Hold for other agency



5/29 Charles Wood Schedule VI drug violations

6/29 Christopher Hawkins Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/29 Demarieh Mull Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

8/29 Demont Shaw Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/29 Dennis Lenard Theft over $1,000

10/29 Erica Simmons Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/29 Jacobe Snipes Driving while unlicensed

12/29 Jaleel Swain Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations



13/29 Jeffrey Steward Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/29 Jeremy Doyle Simple domestic assault, theft under $999

15/29 Kamondre McNeal Violation of probation

16/29 Kendrick Williams Failure to appear



17/29 Mark Robertson Failure to appear

18/29 Marquise Haywood Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/29 Mercedeouz Bond Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency

20/29 Montavious Sinclair Schedule VI drug violations



21/29 Otis Taylor Violation of probation, failure to appear

22/29 Patrick Murphy Aggravated assault

23/29 Rozell Miller Violation of community corrections

24/29 Shawn Beevers Violation of community corrections



25/29 Stevie Brooks Failure to appear

26/29 Tamarcus Whiteside Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections

27/29 Traneal Watkins Failure to appear

28/29 Xavier Watkins Failure to appear



29/29 Zachary Schwartz Driving on revoked/suspended license



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/23/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.