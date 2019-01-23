Mugshots : Madison County : 01/22/19 – 01/23/19 January 23, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/29Maya Long Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Antoine Calhoun Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Breanna Bledsoe DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Cassandra Thomas Fugitive-Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Charles Wood Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Christopher Hawkins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Demarieh Mull Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Demont Shaw Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29Dennis Lenard Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Erica Simmons Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Jacobe Snipes Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Jaleel Swain Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Jeffrey Steward Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Jeremy Doyle Simple domestic assault, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Kamondre McNeal Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Kendrick Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Mark Robertson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Marquise Haywood Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Mercedeouz Bond Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Montavious Sinclair Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Otis Taylor Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Patrick Murphy Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Rozell Miller Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Shawn Beevers Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Stevie Brooks Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Tamarcus Whiteside Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Traneal Watkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Xavier Watkins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Zachary Schwartz Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/23/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore