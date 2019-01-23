Temps Tumble This Afternoon!

Weather Update 9:16 AM CDT January 23 —

After a mild start to the day. temperatures will tumble through the 40s and into the middle to lower 30s this afternoon. A another arctic front has pushed through the region bringing much colder air back into West Tennessee through this afternoon. Rain will continue through early this afternoon, but should start to come to an end through about 2 or 3 PM in the far eastern counties towards the Tennessee River. The Arctic air looks to linger just behind this end of the rain, but may move in close enough for a brief mix early this afternoon, especially with eastward extent. So the better chance of sleet/snow/rain mix will be east of US 45E. Otherwise, it will remain mainly cloudy and somewhat breezy through this afternoon and evening.

Tonight clouds will decrease as drier air wraps into the back side of the parent system, this will allow temps to continue falling through the middle to lower 20s overnight. The steady breeze will keep wind chills in the middle to lower teens, especially by tomorrow morning just before daybreak.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com