UT Extension hosts farmers market vendor boot camp

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Farmers and vendors learn some tips and tricks to make more money.

“This workshop is for farmers market vendors, and anyone that’s doing some direct marketing,” Hal Pepper, with University of Tennessee Extension, said.

Farmers market vendors and farm owners spent a day in class Wednesday to learn how to earn more money.

“We’re going to be talking about some business planning basics and some food cost processing spreadsheets to help folks analyze their costs and take that into account when they price their products,” Pepper said.

Vendors from across West Tennessee attended the boot camp. Jessi and Tyler Smith are from Future Visions Farms in Henry County.

“For us, as a farm, we also want to get better at serving our customers at the farmers market, getting everything priced how they want it and look how they want it,” Smith said.

A little closer to Jackson, Denton Parkins owns Green Acres Farms in Milan. “Farmers are only 2 percent of the population, and they’re decreasing every year. Locally grown is getting more important every day,” Parkins said.

Both farmers and vendors say people like knowing where their fruits and vegetables come from, and that’s why we’ve seen the increase in popularity in farmers markets across West Tennessee.

“People in West Tennessee like to support small businesses, so when you can go and buy from your neighbors and buy from farmers that you know, it helps keep the money in the community,” Pepper said.

By the end of the day, leaders of the class hope attendees are better equipped for the upcoming farmers market season.

“Find some ways to cut costs, improve their marketing and increase their returns,” Pepper said.

If you’re looking for a farmers market near you, visit www.picktnproducts.org.