What’s New Wednesday: Hub City Hemp

Hub City Hemp opened last August in North Jackson.

“We was worried about the negativity of it all, but the welcoming we got was just mind blowing,” said Lorie Chandler, co-owner of Hub City Hemp.

They sell CBD oils, gummies, salves, lotions, creams and dog treats. Chandler says it helps with pain relief, headaches, muscle aches, joint pain, stress relief, arthritis, ADHD, ADD, anxiety, depression and PTSD.

“Hemp plant is high in CBD and low in THC where marijuana plant is high in THC and low in CBD, so you’re getting all the benefits of marijuana, you just don’t get the head high or body high,” said Chandler.

For customers like Donna Ferrell, using CBD oil has been life-changing.

“I had Stage 4 and Stage 3 kidney disease for 4 or 5 years. The doctor wouldn’t say if its helped or didn’t help, but I’m back to normal and my kidney function is back to normal! I am so grateful. I am elated!” said Ferrell.

Hub City Hemp is located at 105A Devonshire Square in Jackson.