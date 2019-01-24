American Job Center opens new location in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Thursday was the grand opening of a new location of a center that helps those who are out of work or looking to make a career change.

The American Job Center hosted an open house to celebrate their new facility. Attendees got the chance to tour and learn about programs offered at the center.

The new location for the American Job Center is 1124 Whitehall Street in east Jackson. They are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We have a great opportunity to spread the word that there are many jobs available in Madison County and the surrounding counties,” said Vicky Bunch, workforce development manager at the Jackson Chamber of Commerce. “So if a person is so inclined to work or to make a different career choice, there are options out there. They just need to visit the American Job Center.”

Members with the Jackson Chamber along with other local chambers of commerce are raising awareness to those who may not be aware of these job openings.

“We work really closely with our business community and our industries to make sure we are looking at the needs that they have as far as workforce development,” said Delaney Timberman with the Hardin County Chamber of Commerce.

Brad Hurley with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce says they also have job fairs to help connect employers with those looking for work.

“I think we are looking at a wide range of activities that everybody is working in coordination together to make sure that we let people know that we have jobs available here,” Hurley said.