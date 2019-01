JACKSON, Tenn. — Marshall Brooks officially announced Thursday that he will run for the District 2 seat on the Jackson City Council, challenging incumbent Johnny Dodd.

Brooks announced this candidacy Thursday afternoon at the T.R. White Sportsplex in east Jackson.

Brooks is a retired captain of the New York City Police Department, according to a news release.

