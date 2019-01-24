Brutally Cold Air On The Way Tonight

Weather Update 7:50 AM CDT, January 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. The morning has started off on a much colder note than yesterday, in fact about 25 to 30 degrees colder. Winds have remained persistent out of the west overnight between 5 and 10 mph. This created a wind chill around the upper teens to start the morning off.

Today, we will see plenty of sunshine today. Temperatures will respond somewhat. High will climb to around 43 this afternoon. The light breeze will still make it feel like we are in the middle 30s even at the warmest point of the afternoon. Don’t be fooled though an Alberta clipper that is already plowing across the northern Plains and into the Ohio Valley will bring the arctic hammer down tonight. It looks like a dry passing, with mainly only a few mid to high level clouds. However by tomorrow morning, you’re going to know the clipper went by. Friday morning low temps will fall into the upper teens. In addition, winds will still be out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. This will push the wind chill into the single digits Friday Morning!



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

