Overturned tractor-trailer temporarily blocks bypass in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Thursday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closes the Highway 45 Bypass in north Jackson.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the bypass around 9:45 a.m., blocking traffic. Police say no injuries have been reported.

The northbound lanes from Carriage House Drive to Vann Drive were temporarily closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

The lanes were reopened as of around 11:15 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.