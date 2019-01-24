Police investigate incident caught on surveillance camera outside local restaurant

MEDINA, Tenn.–Police are investigating what they are calling a road rage incident that turned violent… and it was caught on camera.

Investigators with the Medina Police Department are examining surveillance video from the McDonald’s in Medina.

According to Police Chief Jason Oliver, a man seen in the video allegedly attacked two people outside the restaurant.

The first was a juvenile male in the drive-thru. Investigators say the second was a McDonald’s employee who tried to help the juvenile driver.

Officers say they have identified the suspect and charges are pending. They also say they take this situation very seriously.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and on line for more on this story.