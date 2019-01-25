Crews search for missing barge deckhand in Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardin County Emergency Management Director and Fire Chief Melvin Martin confirms rescue crews are searching for a missing person in Pickwick Lake upstream from Pickwick Dam.

Martin says a barge crew reported a missing deckhand around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The individual was last seen on the barge around 9 a.m. Friday.

Two Hardin County Fire Department boats are searching the area near mile markers 211 and 216.

