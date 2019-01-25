Friends of Heart donates life-saving gear to Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local foundation donates live-saving equipment to area law enforcement.

The Friends of Heart Foundation, partnered with the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, donated six AEDs to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The presentation took place at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office in west Madison County.

Officers say the units will help save lives on the scene of accidents. Friends of Heart says their goal is to have an AED in every police vehicle in West Tennessee.

“We want to figure out a way to save as many lives as we possibly can, and there are lots of times where the sheriff’s department are the ones that are on the scene of an accident or on the scene of an emergency event,” Friends of Heart co-chair Janet Silver said.

The department says the AEDs will be put into use as soon as possible.