Harlem Globetrotters wow fans with game at UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn.–A global phenomenon stopped by UT Martin, Friday night for more than a game of basketball.

The Harlem Globetrotters played a game against the Washington Generals in the Elam Center on UT-Martin’s campus.

The event was filled with games and activities for all ages, with plenty of comedy and theatrics on the court.

One Globetrotter says this is more than just a game.

“We’re ambassadors of goodwill, so not only are we changing lives on the court, but we’re going into hospitals, we’re going into classrooms, and we’re truly leaving a positive impact on the world,” said Globetrotter Cherelle George Torch.

According to the record books, the last time the Washington Generals beat the Globetrotters was in Martin back in 1971.