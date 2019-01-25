Visit Jackson, TN announces Miss Tennessee Pageant remains in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — In a statement Friday, Visit Jackson, TN confirmed the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant will remain in Jackson.

The pageant, formerly the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant, will be held the third week of June at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The pageant has been held at the Civic Center for 67 years, according to the Chamber.

The pageant will still be co-emceed by Alison Alderson DeMarcus and her husband, Rascal Flatts singer Jay DeMarcus.

The winner of the 2019 Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant will serve as the Governor’s Spokesperson for Character Education.

The pageant is scheduled for the week of June 19 through June 22.