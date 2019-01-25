Local artists host Valentine’s Day Pop-up Shop in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and local artists want to help you find the perfect gift.

The West Tennessee Artisan’s Trail hosted the Valentine’s Day Pop-up Shop on Friday at the New Southern Hotel.

All the items on sale at the pop-up shop are handmade by local artists. Organizers say they hope the art helps connect people of different backgrounds.

“It’s very important to the community, because art opens your eyes to other businesses and other relationships, with other people, other cultures,” West Tennessee Artisan’s Trail President Andrew Boks said.

Some of the artists featured in the pop-up shop say they plan to donate part of the proceeds to charity.

The pop-up shop is open until 6 p.m. Friday.