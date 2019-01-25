Local city councilman launches annual “Do the Write Thing’ campaign

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson leaders flooded the gymnasium of Jackson Career and Technology Friday afternoon for a special program.

Led by city Councilman Ernest Brooks II, JCT launched their ‘Do the Write Thing’ campaign. It’s a writing competition for students where they talk about the causes of youth violence, how it affects their lives and solutions to end the violence.

“We know it works, we love working with the children and we love being an active voice in our middle schools,” said Councilman Ernest Brooks II, representing District 3.

After all essays are submitted, one male and one female student will be chosen as national ambassadors and will travel to Washington, D.C.