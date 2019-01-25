Man arrested in assault outside Medina McDonald’s

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing an aggravated assault charge after a Thursday afternoon incident in the drive-thru lane of a local McDonald’s.

Brian McDavid, 40, is accused of following a 17-year-old male juvenile into the McDonald’s parking lot in his vehicle before getting out and punching the teen multiple times through the teen’s open window, according to court documents.

The teen received six stitches at a local hospital.

Police say McDavid also struck a woman in the face who had witnessed the incident and tried to pull him away.

McDavid told officers the teen had “flipped him off” twice and said the juvenile held his arm back like he was going to punch him when McDavid confronted him, according to court documents.

McDavid is charged with aggravated assault, assault and burglary.

